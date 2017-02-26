Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
FS Curtis bottom metal
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
FS Curtis bottom metal
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-26-2017, 07:27 PM
RH300UM
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Southeast Idaho
Posts: 774
FS Curtis bottom metal
Up for sale is Curtis bottom metal.
Short action. New in box. Never used.
200$. Shipping extra.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
__________________
NRA LIFE MEMBER
Proud owner of 3 RBROS rifles!
Mule Deer Foundation Life Member
#
2
02-26-2017, 08:10 PM
bohunk85
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 58
Re: FS Curtis bottom metal
pm sent
#
3
02-26-2017, 09:39 PM
clintsrv
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Lufkin Texas
Posts: 207
Re: FS Curtis bottom metal
If this is available and comes with all parts pictured I will take it.
Please PM with details. Thank you
__________________
Clint Halliburton
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Fs lone peak fuzion TI Long action mag face
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:30 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC