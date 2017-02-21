Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page FS: Brand New Nightforce Clamp on Throw Lever for NXS
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS: Brand New Nightforce Clamp on Throw Lever for NXS
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-21-2017, 02:03 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 16
FS: Brand New Nightforce Clamp on Throw Lever for NXS
This is a brand new item. For Nightforce NXS 15x, 22x, 32x, 42x scopes.

This costs $64 on MidwayUSA. I will sell this one for $25 plus $5 shipping.

I accept PayPal.

Please email me at jamie.bolseth@gmail.com or PM if interested.

Thanks
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-21-2017, 02:04 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 15
Re: FS: Brand New Nightforce Clamp on Throw Lever for NXS
I'll take it
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-21-2017, 02:08 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 16
Re: FS: Brand New Nightforce Clamp on Throw Lever for NXS
Sold pending funds.

Thank you!
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« McMillan Remington Hunter with PT&G detachable magazine | Looking for a couple rem barrels »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:29 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC