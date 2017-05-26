FS - Bipods (plus 1 Mono)  Brand New/Perfect Condition, Seven (7) Brands



(top row, far left)  BT Atlas 5-H w/ QD, Pic rail attach, in original box (#BT35-LW17) - http://www.accu-shot.com/catalog_new/atlas-bipods/171-bt35-lw17.html - $400



(far left, second down)  BT Atlas PSR tall w/ QD, Pic rail attach (#BT47-LW17) - http://www.accu-shot.com/catalog_new/atlas-bipods/127-bt47-lw17-psr-atlas-bipod-tall-with-adm-170-s-lever.html - $300



(top row, 2nd from left)  BT Accu-Shot PIC rail attach monopod (#BT13 -QK- PRM) - http://www.accu-shot.com/catalog_new/accu-shot-monopods/63-bt13-qk-prm-precision-rail-monopod-mid-range-with-qk02-quick-knob.html - $80



(top row, 3rd from left)  UTG/ Leapers HD Recon 360, 8-12" ht (#TL-BP03) - http://www.leapers.com/index.php?mitem=Bipods%20and%20Shooting%20Stands&i temno=TL-BP03 - $50



(top row, 4th from left)  Long Range Accuracy/LRA SC-II F-class w/ long legs - http://www.eurooptic.com/long-range-accuracy-f-class-bipod.aspx - $400



(far right)  Elite Iron Revolution, steel, installed onto 20 XLR BMG vented hand guard/forearm (not seperable) - http://www.eliteiron.com/product/revolution-bipod/ and https://xlrindustries.com/collections/chassis/products/evolution-bmg-chassis - $550



(bottom row, on right)  Star Shooter CF/SS-01 w/ custom, straight leg ends, and rubber feet (plus two pair of different ends) - http://www.star-shooter.com/products/cf-ss-bipod/ - $375



(bottom row, center)  S7/Sierra 7 - 7-10 (they list as 9 but mine measures 10) w/ pan and tilt, QD attach, plus set of claw legs - http://s7bipod.com/sierra-7-bipod-7-9-inches-with-rubber-feet/ - $375



(bottom row, on left) - X-Caliber X-VIP model III w/ LaRue QD adapter, shortened legs, longer "pod handle" & aircraft feet - http://www.x-caliberaccuracysystems.com/bipod_types.html - $325



Condition  all are brand new, absolutely perfect (as perfect as they were manufactured)



Why Im selling  excess to my current needs (I currently only shoot off fixed and portable benches)



Prices noted above for local pick up or shipped, fully insured, CONUS. I am located in Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Payment by cash, check, or MO; shipment after payment clears my bank. No discount for local pick up. Bipods (plus 1 Mono)  Brand New/Perfect Condition, Seven (7) Brands(top row, far left)  BT Atlas 5-H w/ QD, Pic rail attach, in original box (#BT35-LW17) -- $400(far left, second down)  BT Atlas PSR tall w/ QD, Pic rail attach (#BT47-LW17) -- $300(top row, 2nd from left)  BT Accu-Shot PIC rail attach monopod (#BT13 -QK- PRM) -- $80(top row, 3rd from left)  UTG/ Leapers HD Recon 360, 8-12" ht (#TL-BP03) -- $50(top row, 4th from left)  Long Range Accuracy/LRA SC-II F-class w/ long legs -- $400(far right)  Elite Iron Revolution, steel, installed onto 20 XLR BMG vented hand guard/forearm (not seperable) -and- $550(bottom row, on right)  Star Shooter CF/SS-01 w/ custom, straight leg ends, and rubber feet (plus two pair of different ends) -- $375(bottom row, center)  S7/Sierra 7 - 7-10 (they list as 9 but mine measures 10) w/ pan and tilt, QD attach, plus set of claw legs -- $375(bottom row, on left) - X-Caliber X-VIP model III w/ LaRue QD adapter, shortened legs, longer "pod handle" & aircraft feet -- $325Condition  all are brand new, absolutely perfect (as perfect as they were manufactured)Why Im selling  excess to my current needs (I currently only shoot off fixed and portable benches)Prices noted above for local pick up or shipped, fully insured, CONUS. I am located in Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Payment by cash, check, or MO; shipment after payment clears my bank. No discount for local pick up. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger

ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPA

webmaster@elr-resources.com

www.elr-resources.com

Not a commercial business.

ELR - anything shorter is point blank.



Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) Facilitator

webmaster@unlimitedrange.org

www.unlimitedrange.org

Not a commercial business.

URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!



Endowment Member NRA & Life Member CRPA __________________ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPANot a commercial business.ELR - anything shorter is point blank.Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) FacilitatorNot a commercial business.URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!Endowment Member NRA & Life Member CRPA