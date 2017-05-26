FS - Bipods (plus 1 Mono)  Brand New/Perfect Condition, Seven (7) Brands

Bipods (plus 1 Mono) Brand New/Perfect Condition, Seven (7) Brands
(top row, far left) BT Atlas 5-H w/ QD, Pic rail attach, in original box (#BT35-LW17) - http://www.accu-shot.com/catalog_new/atlas-bipods/171-bt35-lw17.html
- $400
(far left, second down) BT Atlas PSR tall w/ QD, Pic rail attach (#BT47-LW17) - http://www.accu-shot.com/catalog_new/atlas-bipods/127-bt47-lw17-psr-atlas-bipod-tall-with-adm-170-s-lever.html
- $300
(top row, 2nd from left) BT Accu-Shot PIC rail attach monopod (#BT13 -QK- PRM) - http://www.accu-shot.com/catalog_new/accu-shot-monopods/63-bt13-qk-prm-precision-rail-monopod-mid-range-with-qk02-quick-knob.html
- $80
(top row, 3rd from left) UTG/ Leapers HD Recon 360, 8-12" ht (#TL-BP03) - http://www.leapers.com/index.php?mitem=Bipods%20and%20Shooting%20Stands&i temno=TL-BP03
- $50
(top row, 4th from left) Long Range Accuracy/LRA SC-II F-class w/ long legs - http://www.eurooptic.com/long-range-accuracy-f-class-bipod.aspx
- $400
(far right) Elite Iron Revolution, steel, installed onto 20 XLR BMG vented hand guard/forearm (not seperable) - http://www.eliteiron.com/product/revolution-bipod/
and https://xlrindustries.com/collections/chassis/products/evolution-bmg-chassis
- $550
(bottom row, on right) Star Shooter CF/SS-01 w/ custom, straight leg ends, and rubber feet (plus two pair of different ends) - http://www.star-shooter.com/products/cf-ss-bipod/
- $375
(bottom row, center) S7/Sierra 7 - 7-10 (they list as 9 but mine measures 10) w/ pan and tilt, QD attach, plus set of claw legs - http://s7bipod.com/sierra-7-bipod-7-9-inches-with-rubber-feet/
- $375
(bottom row, on left) - X-Caliber X-VIP model III w/ LaRue QD adapter, shortened legs, longer "pod handle" & aircraft feet - http://www.x-caliberaccuracysystems.com/bipod_types.html
- $325
Condition all are brand new, absolutely perfect (as perfect as they were manufactured)
Why Im selling excess to my current needs (I currently only shoot off fixed and portable benches)
Prices noted above for local pick up or shipped, fully insured, CONUS. I am located in Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Payment by cash, check, or MO; shipment after payment clears my bank. No discount for local pick up.