FS: Beanland 7WSM Barrel - Fluted 26" w/ CSR Break
  #1  
Unread 07-10-2017, 07:43 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Southeastern Wyoming.
Posts: 56
FS: Beanland 7WSM Barrel - Fluted 26" w/ CSR Break
I have a Beanland chambered 7WSM Krieger, Remington Varmint Contour Barrel for sale. The finished length is 26" plus the break, and it is a 5R 9 twist.

The barrel was 1/2 twist spiral fluted by Kampfeld Customs and the CSR muzzle break was installed by Jon with a perfectly clean taper from the barrel. Cerekoted in Sniper Grey.

Barrel has exactly 110 rds. down it and it was chambered for Berger 180 gr VLDs. It does have "Cross C Ranch" engraved along side the side of the barrel where the caliber is engraved (See 4th pic below), and "Beanland" on the other side.

$450 shipped No trades Please





  #2  
Unread 07-10-2017, 08:26 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 495
Re: FS: Beanland 7WSM Barrel - Fluted 26" w/ CSR Break
What action did this barrel come off of?
  #3  
Unread 07-10-2017, 08:41 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 457
Re: FS: Beanland 7WSM Barrel - Fluted 26" w/ CSR Break
Ill take it if its off a regular rem 700 threads and if it shoots good.
  #4  
Unread 07-10-2017, 10:14 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Southeastern Wyoming.
Posts: 56
Re: FS: Beanland 7WSM Barrel - Fluted 26" w/ CSR Break
Was on a Stiller Predator.
  #5  
Unread 07-10-2017, 10:17 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 457
Re: FS: Beanland 7WSM Barrel - Fluted 26" w/ CSR Break
Ill take it
