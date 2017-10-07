FS: Beanland 7WSM Barrel - Fluted 26" w/ CSR Break



I have a Beanland chambered 7WSM Krieger, Remington Varmint Contour Barrel for sale. The finished length is 26" plus the break, and it is a 5R 9 twist.The barrel was 1/2 twist spiral fluted by Kampfeld Customs and the CSR muzzle break was installed by Jon with a perfectly clean taper from the barrel. Cerekoted in Sniper Grey.Barrel has exactly 110 rds. down it and it was chambered for Berger 180 gr VLDs. It does have "Cross C Ranch" engraved along side the side of the barrel where the caliber is engraved (See 4th pic below), and "Beanland" on the other side.No trades Please