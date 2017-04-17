Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: BAT Machine Actions
Unread 04-17-2017, 06:30 AM
FS: BAT Machine Actions
I have the following BAT Machine actions for sale. All are brand new, unfired, unused, never had a barrel threaded:

1. (2 available)BAT 1.4" MB Right Bolt-Left Port, Multi-Flat, Melonite, spiral-fluted bolt w/ .308 BF(will pull BR case), single-shot, bottom lug, ejector, sako extractor, BAT picatinny rail, Roller Cocking Piece. These actions are consecutive Serial #'s. $1,675 each Shipped with tracking provided

2. BAT HR(long action) Right Bolt-Right Port, Melonite, spiral fluted bolt w/ .308 BF, integral picatinny rail and integral lug, repeater. $1,625 Shipped with tracking provided

3. BAT 1.4" MB Right bolt-Left Port-Right Eject(dual port), Multi-Flat, Melonite, spiral-fluted bolt w/ .308 BF(will pull BR case), single-shot, bottom lug, ejector, sako extractor, BAT picatinny rail, Roller Cocking Piece. $1,735 Shipped with tracking provided
