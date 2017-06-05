FS - Bartlein 6.5, 308, 50 caliber barrels

For sale 3 bartlein barrels, t10229, t10565, and t10562
T10565
Caliber: .30
Twist: 5R 1:10
Length: 26" Finished, Blank is 27"
Contour: Sporter, 1.2" x 2.75", taper to 0.67"
Bore/Groove: .300/.308
Approx. Raw Barrel Weight: 3.5 lb.
T10562
Caliber: 50 BMG
Twist: 8 Groove, 1:15
Length: 36" finished, blank is 37"
Contour: 2" Straight
Bore/Groove: .500/.510
Approx. Raw Barrel Weight: 31.08 lb.
T10229
Caliber 6.5mm
Twist: 5R 1:8.5
Length: 30" Finished, 31" Blank
Contour: 1.250" Straight
Bore/Groove: .256/.264
Approx. Raw Barrel Weight: 10.35 lbs.
The 50 goes for 665 plus shipping and handling, the other 2 for around 380 out the door. Would do $600 shipped on the 50 caliber and $350 shipped on either of the other two. Would consider trades. Currently building a 338 lapua ai so related items would be great but up for about anything...