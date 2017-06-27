Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: Bartlein .257 HV contour barrel blank
FS: Bartlein .257 HV contour barrel blank
06-27-2017, 10:46 AM
Jeffro56
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 17
FS: Bartlein .257 HV contour barrel blank
For Sale, Bartlein .257 11 twist, HV contour, barrel blank
29" blank, .930 @ 28" $285. Shipped
