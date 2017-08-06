FS: Badger Ordnance LA M5 Trigger Guard



This is for the long action only, pictured at the bottom. The other three trigger guards are not available.





Badger Ordnance long action (non CIP) M5 trigger guard. Comes as pictured without magazine, screws and pillars. $200 shipped, PayPal gift or postal money order.This is for the long action only, pictured at the bottom. The other three trigger guards are not available.