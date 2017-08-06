Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: Badger Ordnance LA M5 Trigger Guard
FS: Badger Ordnance LA M5 Trigger Guard
06-08-2017, 08:53 PM
herkyhealer130
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Lancaster, CA
Posts: 325
FS: Badger Ordnance LA M5 Trigger Guard
Badger Ordnance long action (non CIP) M5 trigger guard. Comes as pictured without magazine, screws and pillars. $200 shipped, PayPal gift or postal money order.
This is for the long action only, pictured at the bottom. The other three trigger guards are not available.
