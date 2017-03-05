Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: B&C Medalist M40 Savage SA, with KMW Loggerhead
05-03-2017, 10:30 AM
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Central Illinois
Posts: 1
FS: B&C Medalist M40 Savage SA, with KMW Loggerhead
This stock is basically brand new and has no visible dings or scratches. Fits Savage short actions with 4.40 spacing, top bolt release, and factory bottom metal with centerfeed dbm. The adjustable cheek rest was installed by jducos aka Stockdoc on SH, and hes done a ton of them. Fit and finish are exceptional. Im selling this stock because I found a deal on a Manners T2A that I couldnt pass up. The stock was purchased from Red Hawk Rifles for $270 and the cheek rest was $225. With shipping on both items, thats over $500, plus wait time. Im asking $325 shipped. I will accept paypal gift or USPS money order. Will consider trade for Magnetospeed V3 complete kit in excellent condition.
FS: B&C Medalist M40 Savage SA, with KMW Loggerhead-bcsideclose.jpg   FS: B&C Medalist M40 Savage SA, with KMW Loggerhead-bcsideopenmax.jpg  

FS: B&C Medalist M40 Savage SA, with KMW Loggerhead-bcempty.jpg   FS: B&C Medalist M40 Savage SA, with KMW Loggerhead-bctop.jpg  

FS: B&C Medalist M40 Savage SA, with KMW Loggerhead-bcbottom.jpg  
