FS: B&C Medalist M40 Savage SA, with KMW Loggerhead This stock is basically brand new and has no visible dings or scratches. Fits Savage short actions with 4.40 spacing, top bolt release, and factory bottom metal with centerfeed dbm. The adjustable cheek rest was installed by jducos aka Stockdoc on SH, and hes done a ton of them. Fit and finish are exceptional. Im selling this stock because I found a deal on a Manners T2A that I couldnt pass up. The stock was purchased from Red Hawk Rifles for $270 and the cheek rest was $225. With shipping on both items, thats over $500, plus wait time. Im asking $325 shipped. I will accept paypal gift or USPS money order. Will consider trade for Magnetospeed V3 complete kit in excellent condition.








