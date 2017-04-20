Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Atlas Bipod
Unread 04-20-2017, 10:16 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2013
Posts: 509
FS: Atlas Bipod
Atlas Bipod Original Version (legs swivel) w/ BT 19 Atlas Accuracy International Spigot
Lightly used
$110.00 Shipped CONUS
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS: Atlas Bipod-bipod-atlas-w-ai-spigot.jpg  
Unread 04-20-2017, 10:23 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 12
Re: FS: Atlas Bipod
I'll take it sent you pm
