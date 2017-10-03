FS: AR15 Taccom 22RF Bolt Assembly, 4" ULW Barrel, 2 Magazines For sale is an AR15 Taccom 22RF Bolt Assembly, 4" ULW barrel, and 2 mags. Purchased this and played with it on a pistol upper, but found I wanted to build something else on that upper now since I have other 22LRs. I had to trim 1.5 coils out of the recoil spring on the bolt assembly to get it to function right with my suppressor and 22LR Federal Automatch. After that, it ran like a top. Should work well with most setups, but you can by an additional spring for $7 if you need to tune it to your suppressor or favorite ammo. Tim was INCREDIBLY helpful when I talked to him, so know you have good backing there. Mags are 25 round Blackdog 22LR smoke mags.



Selling this as a complete package. Both the mags and bolt assembly are out of stock, so this is a great way to get to shooting 22LR without the wait. I will upload pics soon, but below are the links. All parts have less than 300 rounds through them, so like new. If you want pics right away, I can text them no faster.



Bolt assembly:

https://taccom3g.com/product/taccom-22rf-bolt-assembly/



Barrel assembly:

https://taccom3g.com/product/4-ulw-22-barrel/



Magazines:

https://www.midwayusa.com/product/84...-polymer-smoke



I'm into the parts over $300, not including shipping. Asking $260 shipped or best offer. Will consider trades if you got something good to offer. Please let me know if you have any questions!