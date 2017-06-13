Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: AICS long-action magazines, 5-round cap
FS: AICS long-action magazines, 5-round cap
06-13-2017, 06:12 PM
fa18eb
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 10
FS: AICS long-action magazines, 5-round cap
I have a set of AICS long-action magazines for sale. They are used, but well maintained and they are all 5-round mags. These retail for around $100 new and I'm asking $65 shipped per mag. PM/Email for pics or questions.
