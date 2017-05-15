Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Accurate Mag 300 Win Mag magazine
05-15-2017, 10:38 PM
FS: Accurate Mag 300 Win Mag magazine
I've got an Accurate Mag SSSF 5 round 300WM magazine from a build that never happened that I'd like to sell. It is the AI-style standard length. I moved to a CIP length and cannot use it. Asking 50 shipped.
