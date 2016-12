FS 6.5-300 wsm barrel FS 6.5-300 wsm barrel

Brux 1-8.5 twist heavy varmint contour 28 1/4 long, harrel's muzzle brake

Set up for Rem 700 w/.250 lug, set up for 140 vld's

Only 25rds fired VERY ACCURATE

Nothing wrong with barrel, lost my hunting lease so don't need it anymore.

350.00 shipped

Thanks Greg