FS 10 RD 1911 mags
Unread 07-03-2017, 06:46 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: One of the Commonwealth's
Posts: 498
FS 10 RD 1911 mags
4 -10 round Wilson Combat blued, 1- 10 round Chip McCormick stainless. 100 shipped. pay pal ok or check, money order, certified funds.
Unread 07-03-2017, 06:49 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: One of the Commonwealth's
Posts: 498
Re: FS 10 RD 1911 mags
pic
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS 10 RD 1911 mags-dscn1626.jpg  
