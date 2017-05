FN/Winchester 70 Stock/Barrel/DBM/Trigger FS Parts removed from a FN TSR in 308.



1. Hogue Overmold OD green short action stock, Win 70

2. FN DBM and metal 4-rnd magazine

3. Win 70 factory trigger

4. Factory fluted FN 308 barrel, low round count, 24" from threads to crown.



$300 plus shipping for all of it. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger