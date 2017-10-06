Floorplates, stocks, 700 la mag action



-Sunny hill long action floorplates, both used nice shape $140 each

1x 516 blued la (has a small notch cut inside for trigger clearance)

1x 517 ss la (very stiff to open but nice shape)

-700 la mag action complete with xmark pro and bdl parts. New unfired 700lr 300wm take off. $400 to ffl

-McMillan classic la for 700 clone action with bdl inlet. Lines up with action but bolt handle is a little off. The front checkering is a little different than the current offerings, I'm assuming it's a little older. Has been extended 7/8" and dipped in wood pattern. Dipping was dinged up I started sanding it off to paint it but decided not to use. Needs some love. $180

-B&c m40 stocks for 700 la with decelerator pads. Both used in excellent shape. Blk/red $180, blk/gry $150.

-700as or fs la stock. Real stiff stock, recoil pad is rock hard $60

-slidefire ssar-15 bump stock. Has some wear but worked well the one time I used it. $50

Click the link for a bunch of pics

