Few stocks for sale for rem 700's Top to bottom, all are bdl, prices are shipped conus.



Hs precision short action. believe off of a police model, paint had some scuffs so I gave it a fresh coat of rattle can texture paint. Looks like sendero or varmint channe. Double palm swellsl. No studs or recoil pad. $160



Rem long action AS or RS take off, nice shape with rock hard recoil pad, cheek rest factory channel. $75



McMillan classic short action, bedded, decelerator pad, ss studs. Sporter/mag contour. Looks like maybe magnum fill? My scale says 2 lbs. $375



Would consider trading for McMillan hunter la or sa, looking for PayPal after fees or usps mo only. I got all these second hand at one point or another and have decided not to use them. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger Last edited by Smokepoles; 04-02-2017 at 11:08 AM .