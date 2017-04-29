Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FAL Items
Unread 04-29-2017, 06:56 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Virginia
Posts: 342
FAL Items
SPF 1 new bolt/extractor takedown tool. $30 SPF

1 new buttstock takedown tool. $25

1 slightly used carry handle plug made by Slo cat on FAL Forums. $12

1 slightly used CQB Solutions Fixed Stock 3 Point Tactical sling w/instruction. $20

1 used military blank firing device for the short Belgium break. $5

I accept checks and MO. Shipping is extra. See my other items for sale, as any purchase over $150 is free shipping. Contact me with questions, possible trades or pictures. Willing to listen to reasonable offers. Thanks for looking.

Jerry
