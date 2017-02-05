Factory triggers and scope covers

All prices are shipped.
I accept Money Orders or PayPal Gift
Email works best
-Factory Rem 700 trigger off of a short action .22-250. This trigger is black without any modifications and was made in the mid 90's -$40
-Factory Rem 700 trigger off of a long action .338 WM. This is the stainless/nickel model. Gun is about 15 years old. -$40
-Factory Ruger M77 MKII trigger off of a .280 Rem. Gun is 25 years old. -$25
Leupold Scope Covers
- Leupold Alumina flip back lens cover Model: 59030 20mm
-$45
-Butler Creek flip back scope covers. Fits VXIII 1.5-5x24 -$15