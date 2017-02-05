Factory triggers and scope covers

I accept Money Orders or PayPal Gift

Email works best





-Factory Rem 700 trigger off of a short action .22-250. This trigger is black without any modifications and was made in the mid 90's -$40



-Factory Rem 700 trigger off of a long action .338 WM. This is the stainless/nickel model. Gun is about 15 years old. -$40



-Factory Ruger M77 MKII trigger off of a .280 Rem. Gun is 25 years old. -$25



Leupold Scope Covers



- Leupold Alumina flip back lens cover Model: 59030 20mm



