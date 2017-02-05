Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Factory triggers and scope covers
Unread 05-02-2017, 10:10 PM
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Black River Falls, WI
Posts: 224
Factory triggers and scope covers
All prices are shipped.
I accept Money Orders or PayPal Gift
Email works best


-Factory Rem 700 trigger off of a short action .22-250. This trigger is black without any modifications and was made in the mid 90's -$40

-Factory Rem 700 trigger off of a long action .338 WM. This is the stainless/nickel model. Gun is about 15 years old. -$40

-Factory Ruger M77 MKII trigger off of a .280 Rem. Gun is 25 years old. -$25

Leupold Scope Covers

- Leupold Alumina flip back lens cover Model: 59030 20mm -$45

-Butler Creek flip back scope covers. Fits VXIII 1.5-5x24 -$15
