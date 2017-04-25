Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
F/S Remington 700 "Flat-Tab" Triggers
F/S Remington 700 "Flat-Tab" Triggers
04-25-2017, 06:13 AM
EddieHarren
Platinum Member
Join Date: Nov 2005
Location: Maryland
Posts: 1,038
F/S Remington 700 "Flat-Tab" Triggers
I have 4 of these triggers used for the M-40 repros. 2 are "split sear" and 2 are solid. $100.00 each + shp.
