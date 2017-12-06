F/S Rem Take Off barrel

I have a Remington stainless barrel for sale. 24" chambered for .300 Weatherby Mag. It came off an early-mid 90's KS Mtn Rifle. 200 or less rounds fired. It was my dad's gun that I just had rebarreled to a 28 Nosler. Some rubbing showing from some time spent in a scabbard in NW Territories. It has a spot on the muzzle end where it appears to have been dropped. I think I remember dad saying it fell out of the scabbard when his horse spooked. It's purely cosmetic, and didn't affect the crown.Asking $125 shipped