F/S NIB Mcmillan Mountain Rifle Stock
Unread 02-15-2017, 08:43 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2006
Posts: 27
F/S NIB Mcmillan Mountain Rifle Stock
For sale NIB Mcmillian M700 short action BDL stock, $475.00 shipped. Factory pillar bedded, McWoody , blued sling studs.






Unread 02-15-2017, 10:44 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 389
Re: F/S NIB Mcmillan Mountain Rifle Stock
Which barrel channel is it set up to use?

Thanks!
