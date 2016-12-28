     close
F/S NIB Magpul UBR and PRS
Unread 12-28-2016, 03:48 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 1,472
F/S NIB Magpul UBR and PRS
I have a couple more Magpul AR15 stocks to sell. Both are new in the box. One is a gen 1 UBR and the other is a gen 2 PRS.

I'll take $175 shipped for the UBR and $165 shipped for the PRS. Or I'll take $325 shipped for both.

PM me with any questions you may have.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
F/S NIB Magpul UBR and PRS-20161227_233722.jpg  
