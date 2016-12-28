F/S NIB Magpul UBR and PRS I have a couple more Magpul AR15 stocks to sell. Both are new in the box. One is a gen 1 UBR and the other is a gen 2 PRS.



I'll take $175 shipped for the UBR and $165 shipped for the PRS. Or I'll take $325 shipped for both.



PM me with any questions you may have. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger