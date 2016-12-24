     close
F/S NIB Magpul PRS stocks
12-24-2016, 01:13 PM
F/S NIB Magpul PRS stocks
I have for sale five new in the box Magpul PRS stocks for an AR10. They will also fit an AR15, they just have a shorter cheek piece to clear the longer charging handle stroke of the AR10.

I'll take $185 shipped. PM if you have any questions.
F/S NIB Magpul PRS stocks-20161224_091142.jpg  
