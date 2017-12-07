F/S: Manners T4A Fiberglass Stock

Hey all!*
I'm selling my lightly used Manners T4A Fiberglass stock, no dings/ marks aside from aluminum action block, minimal at that (~300 rounds through my Remington 700 in 300 BLK).
The specs are:
- Remington 700 SA inlet/ standard varmint barrel contour
- Right Hand/ Standard Fiberglass Fill
- MCS DBM with integral aluminum chassis... best of both worlds!! No bedding required!*
- GAP Camo
- 2 QD flush cups mount on the left hand side
- Adjustable 1/2 Pachmayer LOP pad system
- Badger Ordnance BAR/ Bipod rail
- SPEC'd out at $1200 + shipping from Manners
Free Tac Ops OD Green stock pack included!
The spare LOP spacers and action TORX screws are included of course.
NO NEED TO WAIT 4-6 MONTHS --------- BUY NOW!!!
Don't hesitate to send me a PM/ask a question.*
$1100 SHIPPED