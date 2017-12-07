F/S: Manners T4A Fiberglass Stock

I'm selling my lightly used Manners T4A Fiberglass stock, no dings/ marks aside from aluminum action block, minimal at that (~300 rounds through my Remington 700 in 300 BLK).

The specs are:

- Remington 700 SA inlet/ standard varmint barrel contour

- Right Hand/ Standard Fiberglass Fill

- MCS DBM with integral aluminum chassis... best of both worlds!! No bedding required!*

- GAP Camo

- 2 QD flush cups mount on the left hand side

- Adjustable 1/2 Pachmayer LOP pad system

- Badger Ordnance BAR/ Bipod rail

- SPEC'd out at $1200 + shipping from Manners





Free Tac Ops OD Green stock pack included!

The spare LOP spacers and action TORX screws are included of course.





