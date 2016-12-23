F/S 6.5 Grendel complete upper

I have for sale a 6.5 Grendel upper. Details of the build are:
Aero Precision continuous optic platform receiver kit cerakoted "Tungsten" color. The upper receiver has extra side panels to customize to your liking.
AR Precision (ARP) 18" stainless barrel with 5/8x24 threads
ARP super bolt
Nickel Boron coated bolt carrier
Mid length gas system
Mil spec charging handle
The barrel is lightly used and in excellent condition. I have sub MOA load information available.
I'll take $475 shipped and I will entertain all reasonable offers.