F/S 6.5 Grendel complete upper
12-23-2016, 07:10 PM
F/S 6.5 Grendel complete upper
I have for sale a 6.5 Grendel upper. Details of the build are:

Aero Precision continuous optic platform receiver kit cerakoted "Tungsten" color. The upper receiver has extra side panels to customize to your liking.
AR Precision (ARP) 18" stainless barrel with 5/8x24 threads
ARP super bolt
Nickel Boron coated bolt carrier
Mid length gas system
Mil spec charging handle

The barrel is lightly used and in excellent condition. I have sub MOA load information available.


I'll take $475 shipped and I will entertain all reasonable offers.
F/S 6.5 Grendel complete upper-20161223_145432.jpg  
