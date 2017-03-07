Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page F-Class 308/Lawton 400X/Manners Laminated
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

F-Class 308/Lawton 400X/Manners Laminated
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-03-2017, 04:43 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Central Mt.
Posts: 74
F-Class 308/Lawton 400X/Manners Laminated
Lawton 400X receiver(single shot), w/ fluted bolt. Fluted Kreiger bbl @30", in 11.25 twist. Scope rail is a long Picatinney spec rail, w/ an integral iron sight block. Trigger is a early Rem 40X. I would like to keep it, however.
Stock is a Laminated Manners which initially had inletting for a longer Lawton receiver, and otherwise new. Had Joe re-inlet for the 400X and plug the original front action screw hole.
Scope shown is a Leupy 6.5X20, but is not included.
Bbl has over 800rds, but less than 900. Lost count somewhere.
I have decided F-Class is not my game, so this needs a new home.
This is long and heavy and would be best shipped in 2 boxes.
Needs to go to an FFL, who will accept from a non-FFL.
$1950, w/o 40X trigger.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
F-Class 308/Lawton 400X/Manners Laminated-000_0952.jpg   F-Class 308/Lawton 400X/Manners Laminated-000_0960.jpg  

F-Class 308/Lawton 400X/Manners Laminated-000_0962.jpg   F-Class 308/Lawton 400X/Manners Laminated-000_0953.jpg  

F-Class 308/Lawton 400X/Manners Laminated-000_0959.jpg   F-Class 308/Lawton 400X/Manners Laminated-000_0964.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« For sale: New McMillan Game Scout | Timney Trigger »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:06 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC