extreme weather stock value question
02-08-2017, 07:08 PM
extreme weather stock value question
I have a new "takeoff" Winchester model 70 3006 extreme weather stock that I would like to sell and will post here in the classifieds, but am unsure what a good price would be , can you guys give me an idea of what these go for ? Thanks

Steve
    02-08-2017, 07:24 PM
    Re: extreme weather stock value question
    I would think the value would be similar to what the B&C stocks sell for that fit the Remmy 700s.
    They typically sell around $200(give or take a few$) for a new take off.
    Good luck with the sale!
