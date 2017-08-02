Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
extreme weather stock value question
extreme weather stock value question
02-08-2017, 07:08 PM
Kooz7
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 16
extreme weather stock value question
I have a new "takeoff" Winchester model 70 3006 extreme weather stock that I would like to sell and will post here in the classifieds, but am unsure what a good price would be , can you guys give me an idea of what these go for ? Thanks
Steve
02-08-2017, 07:24 PM
heelerx2
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Virginia
Posts: 232
Re: extreme weather stock value question
I would think the value would be similar to what the B&C stocks sell for that fit the Remmy 700s.
They typically sell around $200(give or take a few$) for a new take off.
Good luck with the sale!
