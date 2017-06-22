Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Encore stock set
Encore stock set
06-22-2017, 09:58 AM
CombsJa
Junior Member
Join Date: Jun 2017
Posts: 2
Encore stock set
For sale is a black synthetic factory T/C Encore butt stock and forearm. Minor handling marks. $100 shipped.
Butt stock includes recoil pad, grip cap, bolt, and swivel stud.
Forearm for 26" heavy barrel includes screws and swivel stud.
