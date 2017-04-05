Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page DPMS TPR 556 barrel 20"
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

DPMS TPR 556 barrel 20"
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-04-2017, 10:02 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Central Missouri
Posts: 361
DPMS TPR 556 barrel 20"
Up for sale, my used DPMS TPR 20" 556/223 ar15 barrel. the barrel is used and shows signs of use. Bore is clean with no noticeable damage, cleans up well. has .750 gas block journal. Threaded 1/2-28 and threads are in good shape, used my suppressor on this barrel. WAS NOT ABUSED!!!! I used this rifle for slow fire and predator hunting, only saw a couple mag dumps when entertaining. Prior to recent removal barrel would still shoot Fiocchi 69gr SMK match rounds into an inch. Barrel shoots good still and would make a nice barrel for a low cost build. Looking for $110 shipped or trade for pistol scopes and Encore barrels. PM for pictures.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 788 rem. barrel | 6 x 47L PACKAGE FOR SALE »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:32 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC