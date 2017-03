Desert Tech A1 6.5 Creedmoor Coversion

Complete Desert Tech A1 26" 6.5 Creedmoor conversion with approximately 70 rounds down the tube in very good condition. Bolt and bolt stop are new never used. Right now the barrel is fitted with a Crux suppressor muzzle break. Selling to help fund a 300WM conversion.



Barrel without muzzle break, magazine, bolt and bolt stop $1,200. If you want the muzzle break another $75.00. Shipping $20.00. Only trades I would entertain would be for a 300WM conversion. First "I'll take it" rules.

