Defiance Deviant Ultralight, LA, Mag Bolt Face Defiance Deviant Ultralight

Long Action

Magnum Bolt Face

Wyatts Extended Magazine

Remington 700 drop-in setup



Here's a rare chance to pick one up with no wait time. I know you can find a Definace action in stock now and then but I've never seen an Ultralight available for sale.



$1,380 shipped, private party to your FFL (UPS ground). Extra transfer fees and shipping options on the buyers dollar. PayPal friends and family OK or add 3%. Money orders. Personal check ok, will ship when clears.



Not looking for trades right now. Need cash for my renewed fly fishing addiction.



Pics coming soon.