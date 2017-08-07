Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Defiance Deviant Ultralight, LA, Mag Bolt Face
07-08-2017, 09:53 PM
Defiance Deviant Ultralight, LA, Mag Bolt Face
Defiance Deviant Ultralight
Long Action
Magnum Bolt Face
Wyatts Extended Magazine
Remington 700 drop-in setup

Here's a rare chance to pick one up with no wait time. I know you can find a Definace action in stock now and then but I've never seen an Ultralight available for sale.

$1,380 shipped, private party to your FFL (UPS ground). Extra transfer fees and shipping options on the buyers dollar. PayPal friends and family OK or add 3%. Money orders. Personal check ok, will ship when clears.

Not looking for trades right now. Need cash for my renewed fly fishing addiction.

Pics coming soon.
07-08-2017, 10:06 PM
Re: Defiance Deviant Ultralight, LA, Mag Bolt Face
Here's the pics
