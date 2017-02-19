Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Defiance Deviant Tac., Short Action, 308 bolt face, AW Magazine Cut
Unread 02-19-2017, 01:28 PM
Defiance Deviant Tac., Short Action, 308 bolt face, AW Magazine Cut
Brand new. Just picked it up from bugholes. Some recent trading activity makes it too redundant for me now. $1330 shipped PP to FFL. Add $50 extra in transfer fees if FFL to FFL is needed.

Stiller DBM not included in price. Will sell with action for $250. Includes bottom metal and 1 AI magazine (AI Brand). $275 shipped on its own.
Defiance Deviant Tac., Short Action, 308 bolt face, AW Magazine Cut-img_1929.jpg   Defiance Deviant Tac., Short Action, 308 bolt face, AW Magazine Cut-img_1930.jpg  

Defiance Deviant Tac., Short Action, 308 bolt face, AW Magazine Cut-img_1931.jpg  
Unread 02-19-2017, 02:31 PM
Re: Defiance Deviant Tac., Short Action, 308 bolt face, AW Magazine Cut
Would do straight across trade for Defiance Deviant in Long Action. Either bolt face works, preference to magnum (Magnum or RUM feed lips is OK), but 308 works too. No interest in the Lapua version.

Something like a Stiller Predator or Tac, plus cash, is a possibility. Same specs as above.
