Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Defiance Deviant Tac., Short Action, 308 bolt face, AW Magazine Cut
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Defiance Deviant Tac., Short Action, 308 bolt face, AW Magazine Cut
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-19-2017, 01:28 PM
martinakl
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 232
Defiance Deviant Tac., Short Action, 308 bolt face, AW Magazine Cut
Brand new. Just picked it up from bugholes. Some recent trading activity makes it too redundant for me now. $1330 shipped PP to FFL. Add $50 extra in transfer fees if FFL to FFL is needed.
Stiller DBM not included in price. Will sell with action for $250. Includes bottom metal and 1 AI magazine (AI Brand). $275 shipped on its own.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
02-19-2017, 02:31 PM
martinakl
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 232
Re: Defiance Deviant Tac., Short Action, 308 bolt face, AW Magazine Cut
Would do straight across trade for Defiance Deviant in Long Action. Either bolt face works, preference to magnum (Magnum or RUM feed lips is OK), but 308 works too. No interest in the Lapua version.
Something like a Stiller Predator or Tac, plus cash, is a possibility. Same specs as above.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Bradley Adjustable Cheek Rest
|
Remington actions - 2 blued 308 1 stainless rum
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:28 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC