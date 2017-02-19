Defiance Deviant Tac., Short Action, 308 bolt face, AW Magazine Cut Brand new. Just picked it up from bugholes. Some recent trading activity makes it too redundant for me now. $1330 shipped PP to FFL. Add $50 extra in transfer fees if FFL to FFL is needed.



Stiller DBM not included in price. Will sell with action for $250. Includes bottom metal and 1 AI magazine (AI Brand). $275 shipped on its own. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



