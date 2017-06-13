Defiance Deviant Hunter LA Magnum + Manners EH1 + Proof 7mm blank I'm selling the following parts either as a package deal or individual parts. These were ordered by me for a full build with them, all are brand new



1. Defiance Deviant Hunter LA magnum action. Paid $1436.85 shipped from bugholes. Sell for $1295 shipped to your FFL.



2. Proof CF 7mm 26" Sendero 8.24" twist blank $900 retail, sell for $775 shipped



3. Sunny Hill 517 LA SS bottom metal $175 retail, sell for $160 shipped



4. Manners EH1 Gap elite tac finish, BDL mini chase, 2 flush cups left, bipod stud, inletted for the above parts. Invoice was $779.46 and a 7 month wait. $725 shipped.



Package deal, all shipped to the same address (must be an FFL dealer) $2750 which is $200 off my individual prices and over $500 off retail.



Payment: Certified funds or personal check (must clear my bank). I can also accept credit cards with a 3% processing fee but will only do so for established members due to fraud.



ABSOLUTELY NO TRADES. You can ask but the answer will still be no.