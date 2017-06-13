Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Defiance Deviant Hunter LA Magnum + Manners EH1 + Proof 7mm blank
Unread 06-13-2017, 07:55 AM
Defiance Deviant Hunter LA Magnum + Manners EH1 + Proof 7mm blank
I'm selling the following parts either as a package deal or individual parts. These were ordered by me for a full build with them, all are brand new

1. Defiance Deviant Hunter LA magnum action. Paid $1436.85 shipped from bugholes. Sell for $1295 shipped to your FFL.

2. Proof CF 7mm 26" Sendero 8.24" twist blank $900 retail, sell for $775 shipped

3. Sunny Hill 517 LA SS bottom metal $175 retail, sell for $160 shipped

4. Manners EH1 Gap elite tac finish, BDL mini chase, 2 flush cups left, bipod stud, inletted for the above parts. Invoice was $779.46 and a 7 month wait. $725 shipped.

Package deal, all shipped to the same address (must be an FFL dealer) $2750 which is $200 off my individual prices and over $500 off retail.

Payment: Certified funds or personal check (must clear my bank). I can also accept credit cards with a 3% processing fee but will only do so for established members due to fraud.

ABSOLUTELY NO TRADES. You can ask but the answer will still be no.
