Daniel Defense MFR 12 Omega
Unread 05-14-2017, 02:23 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Va
Posts: 378
Daniel Defense MFR 12 Omega
Daniel Defense MFR 12.0 Free Float handguard like new condition. Barrel nut and barrel nut wrench included.
This would make someone a great deal on a high quality handguard, cheap!
I'll take $125 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Daniel Defense MFR 12 Omega-2017-05-14-12.20.06.jpg  
