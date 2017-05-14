Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Daniel Defense MFR 12 Omega
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Daniel Defense MFR 12 Omega
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-14-2017, 02:23 PM
Vamike9
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Va
Posts: 378
Daniel Defense MFR 12 Omega
Daniel Defense MFR 12.0 Free Float handguard like new condition. Barrel nut and barrel nut wrench included.
This would make someone a great deal on a high quality handguard, cheap!
I'll take $125 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
seekins 34mm low rings
|
300 wsm savage 10 barreled action
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:34 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC