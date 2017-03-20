Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


CZ 527 Actions
Unread 03-20-2017, 05:48 PM
CZ 527 Actions
I purchased in the last month two new CZ 527's one in the 17 Remington and one in the .221 FB. Both rifles are in the just starting out Load development and both are shooting groups at .6 and under ..........the 17 Remington shot a .481 group today with Factory ammunition.

I was under the impression that .5 groups was what you get with Custom built rifles not Factory Production ones.

MY CZ 527 in the 17 Hornet is shooting 5 shots @ at .390 and .4's with 12.8gr of CFE BLK and the Nosler 20gr Hollow Point....................

What with these rifles that can get this kind of accuracy..............I've never had a CZ 550 but would guess that they would shoot this well also...............

??
