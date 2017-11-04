Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
cz 527 action for sale
cz 527 action for sale
04-11-2017, 06:38 PM
MOD7NUT
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 254
cz 527 action for sale
I have a brand new CZ 527 action for sale. It's a 7.62x39 bolt face as I was going to build a 6.5 Grendel but life has made me make some changes. $325 shipped. Text 9186305044 for pics or questions.
04-11-2017, 09:02 PM
MOD7NUT
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 254
Re: cz 527 action for sale
SPF
