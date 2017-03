CZ 455 Lilja .22 barrel I'm selling a CZ 455 Lilja .22 barrel. I've decided I want a .17 HMR. I'll trade it even for a .17 HMR barrel or will sell it outright for $380 shipped to the lower 48. My barrel is a straight .900" x 21" Pictures available on request, but the barrel has no marks of any kind that I can see on it.