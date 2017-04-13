Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
04-13-2017, 02:00 PM
375rifleman
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2014
Location: North East Missouri
Posts: 166
Custom Synthetic Rifle Stocks
Hello,
I was wondering if anyone knew if there is a company or individual that can make a synthetic rifle stick off of a wood pattern stock ?
375rifleman
04-13-2017, 05:57 PM
375rifleman
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2014
Location: North East Missouri
Posts: 166
Re: Custom Synthetic Rifle Stocks
Oops, I meant synthetic rifle stock off of a wood pattern stock NOT synthetic rifle stick.
