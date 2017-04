Custom Laminated Stock built by Ray Bowman

The cheek riser has rare earth magnet you can remove for cleaning.The decelerator pad is cracked needs replaced .Selling this because I bought a McMillian A-5.Asking $475.00 or best offer

Paypal or USPS MO













