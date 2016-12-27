custom built encore 338WM barrel

I'm selling my Bullberry built encore barrel. It's 26" with brake. 1-10 twist, throated for 300g bergers, full bull. Includes the hanger forend and 0 minute Egw scope rail. I'll throw in a Egw 20 minute rail. I've only shot about 50 rounds through it to break it in and start load development. Bullberry guaranteed moa or better accuracy which is about what I was getting the last time I shot it. Recoil is lighter than my 308 hunting rifle. Selling to fund a custom bolt action in 28 Nosler.

Paid $804, still have invoice.

Asking $650

Buyer pays actual shipping.



I've got rcbs dies, forester seating die, ~100 pieces of brass, 250&300g bergers, 250g Accubonds, 300g smk's, and 285 eld-m's I'll sell once the barrel sells.

