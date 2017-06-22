Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



CUSTOM BARREL, NEW AND NEVER USED 7mm rem mag
CUSTOM BARREL, NEW AND NEVER USED 7mm rem mag
Hi,

I have a 7mm Caliber 1-9" twist stainless steel McGowen Barrel
Contour #7
Chamber for 7mm rem mag
11 degree crown
26" long
Remington 700 cut and prefit already
Cerakoted Armor Black
$350 to your door
Paypal only
text 573-353-0645 for faster response
Re: CUSTOM BARREL, NEW AND NEVER USED 7mm rem mag
pictures attached
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
CUSTOM BARREL, NEW AND NEVER USED 7mm rem mag-mcgowen-1.jpg   CUSTOM BARREL, NEW AND NEVER USED 7mm rem mag-mcgowen-2.jpg  

