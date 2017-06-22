Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
CUSTOM BARREL, NEW AND NEVER USED 7mm rem mag
CUSTOM BARREL, NEW AND NEVER USED 7mm rem mag
06-22-2017, 03:29 PM
xFREDRICKx
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Missouri
Posts: 43
CUSTOM BARREL, NEW AND NEVER USED 7mm rem mag
Hi,
I have a 7mm Caliber 1-9" twist stainless steel McGowen Barrel
Contour #7
Chamber for 7mm rem mag
11 degree crown
26" long
Remington 700 cut and prefit already
Cerakoted Armor Black
$350 to your door
Paypal only
text 573-353-0645 for faster response
06-22-2017, 03:33 PM
xFREDRICKx
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Missouri
Posts: 43
Re: CUSTOM BARREL, NEW AND NEVER USED 7mm rem mag
pictures attached
