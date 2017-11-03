Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Custom 7saum and 28 nosler barrel package deal
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Custom 7saum and 28 nosler barrel package deal
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-11-2017, 04:09 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 73
Custom 7saum and 28 nosler barrel package deal
Rifle specs:
Mcmillan gamescout
Bartlien number 3 spiral fluted ss 9 twist
Defiance deviant hunter ss action
Tuned Remmy trigger
Vias brake
Ceratote milspec of green
Around 150 rds down the tube. 1/2 moa shooter sometimes better.
Spare barrel that came off the gun is a 28 nosler with the same specs except it's a brux and sendero contour with around 250rds. If you are mechanically inclined you can spin one off and spin the other on. Can have 2 great calibers for one. Scope, rings and bipod not included. Have brass available for saum(nosler). $3500 shipped to ffl from non ffl. No trades thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom 7saum and 28 nosler barrel package deal-img_0197.jpg   Custom 7saum and 28 nosler barrel package deal-img_0198.jpg  

Custom 7saum and 28 nosler barrel package deal-img_0162.jpg   Custom 7saum and 28 nosler barrel package deal-img_0199.jpg  

Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-11-2017, 04:11 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 73
Re: Custom 7saum and 28 nosler barrel package deal
Oops posted in wrong section hope mods see it and move it. Thanks
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« New h-s precision rem. 700 s/a mt. Rifle stock | Krieger Lightweight 6.5mm Barrel »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:34 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC