Custom 7saum and 28 nosler barrel package deal Rifle specs:

Mcmillan gamescout

Bartlien number 3 spiral fluted ss 9 twist

Defiance deviant hunter ss action

Tuned Remmy trigger

Vias brake

Ceratote milspec of green

Around 150 rds down the tube. 1/2 moa shooter sometimes better.

Spare barrel that came off the gun is a 28 nosler with the same specs except it's a brux and sendero contour with around 250rds. If you are mechanically inclined you can spin one off and spin the other on. Can have 2 great calibers for one. Scope, rings and bipod not included. Have brass available for saum(nosler). $3500 shipped to ffl from non ffl. No trades thanks Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







