Curtis Custom DBM W/ 3rd Mag
Unread 02-06-2017, 10:59 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 92
Curtis Custom DBM W/ 3rd Mag
Brand new DBM that I bought from Piercision literally last week. Includes the flush mount 3rd Mag. I'll ship it for $280. Thanks

Joe
    Unread 02-06-2017, 12:17 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2010
    Posts: 1,049
    Re: Curtis Custom DBM W/ 3rd Mag
    I WILL take the Curtis bottom metal with mag
    Unread 02-06-2017, 12:37 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2016
    Posts: 92
    Re: Curtis Custom DBM W/ 3rd Mag
    SPF
