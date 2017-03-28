Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Curtis Bottom metal SA
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Curtis Bottom metal SA
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-28-2017, 10:40 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 81
Curtis Bottom metal SA
Curtis Bottom metal SA
comes with 1 Mag
Magazines - Curtis Custom
Bottom Metal - Curtis Custom
$285 tyd

I also have a manners eh-1 that it fits into if interested Brand new
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-28-2017, 11:00 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 8
Re: Curtis Bottom metal SA
Sent you pm
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-28-2017, 11:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 81
Re: Curtis Bottom metal SA
sold pending funds
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-28-2017, 11:32 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 104
Re: Curtis Bottom metal SA
Is Manners EH1 still available?
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« WTB rem 700 LA dm Trigger guard | Manners EH-1 SA Coyote Tan Brand New* »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:22 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC