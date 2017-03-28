Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
03-28-2017, 10:40 PM
halvy19
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 81
Curtis Bottom metal SA
Curtis Bottom metal SA
comes with 1 Mag
Magazines - Curtis Custom
Bottom Metal - Curtis Custom
$285 tyd
I also have a manners eh-1 that it fits into if interested Brand new
03-28-2017, 11:00 PM
cathead
Junior Member
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 8
Re: Curtis Bottom metal SA
Sent you pm
03-28-2017, 11:07 PM
halvy19
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 81
Re: Curtis Bottom metal SA
sold pending funds
03-28-2017, 11:32 PM
Blkz06
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 104
Re: Curtis Bottom metal SA
Is Manners EH1 still available?
