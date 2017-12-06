Criterion Remage Varmint 308 Win ++Extras++ I have a remage 308 win barrel 26" varmint 1-10 Twist barrel that i would like to sell. The barrel shoots awesome i just switched over to 6mm creed for a new flavor and less recoil. You can see some of the targets (best 5 shot group I have ever shot with it) along witht he extras. I am including the two muzzle brakes i designed and machined with it. The 3 port brake is currently timed correctly and has 3 ports at 15 degree angle. The other brake was a shortened sure fire mock up i did as this was a m40a5 replica rifle. The sure fire copy is not nearly as efficient as the other but it does reduce recoil some. The barrel was painted with krylon as can be seen. I am also including 100 once fired lapua neckturned brass and 178 ELDM's. No recoil lug but the barrel nut is included. The round count is ~800-1200 on this barrel. I would like to do paypal frineds/family and I am asking $300 TYD or best offer. I am looking to get another RCBS chargemaster so i would trade for this. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











