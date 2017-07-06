Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Criterion 6.5 creedmoor barrel $210 shipped
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Criterion 6.5 creedmoor barrel $210 shipped
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-07-2017, 02:11 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Posts: 78
Criterion 6.5 creedmoor barrel $210 shipped
I have a Criterion barrel for Savage small shank in 6.5 creedmoor. it's varmint contour and 26". Close to 500 rds thru it and shoots like a Criterion barrel.

it got bumped in the safe and has visible mark on couple of threads, nothing major. I have screwed it in my action back and forth but dont seem to feel any resistance. In other words it will go on and off like it should but if you take it off you can see where it was bumped.

Ill send pics to those who need them but im just throwing it out so buyer is aware, no issues in functionality or anything major. Just being honest.

$210 shipped.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« REM LA box spring follower | Need a .250 holland recoil lug for standard 700 thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC