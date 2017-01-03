Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Couple Borden Long Actions
03-01-2017
Couple Borden Long Actions
I have a few long action Timberline Borden's that are over stock that I don't plan on doing anything with. All are right handed.

(3x) Timberline .308 Bolt Face - Repeater

(2x) Timberline Mag Bolt Face - Wyatt Ultra Well (28 Nosler Capable) - Rpeater


$1160 each plus shipping
Couple Borden Long Actions-img_0918.jpg   Couple Borden Long Actions-img_0919.jpg  

