03-01-2017, 09:53 AM
gtaylor1023
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 37
Couple Borden Long Actions
I have a few long action Timberline Borden's that are over stock that I don't plan on doing anything with. All are right handed.
(3x) Timberline .308 Bolt Face - Repeater
(2x) Timberline Mag Bolt Face - Wyatt Ultra Well (28 Nosler Capable) - Rpeater
$1160 each plus shipping
