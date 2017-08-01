couple of .30 cal brakes for sale i have a couple of extra brakes i dont need that are up for sale.one on the left is a tactical ordinance triple d brake with timing nut. this brake can be timed on any barrel using their propriotary indexing nut. very effective on reducing recoil and looks killer on the barrel.75.00 shipped. the brake on the right is a strike industries king comp.this brake surprised me on how well it reduced recoil and noise at the shooter.30.00 shipped. both brakes are 5/8-24 threads,and both are for .30 cal bores Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger